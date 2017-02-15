#LBBPicks: Four Date Spots For Fitness Freaks

So you both jumped on to the bandwagon of healthy and clean eating and now you have nowhere to head for date night? Yes, you do!

Mint blue walls, fairy lights and wooden furniture make Getafix an uber-cute date destination. Add to this their Lime Pie, filling smoothies, pizzas and grilled sandwiches and you’re all set.

M-15, 1st Floor, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Cafe Diva offers some healthy options, and with Chef Ritu Dalmia’s expertise behind it, it tastes pretty damn good. Try their gluten-free millet based pizza {you can go half and half to try more of the menu} and the Quinoa and Apricot salad along with a glass of wine, maybe.

N-8, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Organic Express created its menu only after consulting nutritionists and dieticians. Choose from Indian and Continental meals, wraps, sandwiches, rice items, salads, pastas, dim sums, fruit yogurts, Indian sweets, and confectionery. They also have some tasty salads {like the Mango Surprise} and Indian curries.

They have a bunch of outlets across Delhi and Gurgaon.

113, Ground Floor, Central Arcade, DLF Phase 2, MG Road, Gurgaon

This one’s situated inside a gym complex at Gurgaon’s Good Earth City Centre so you know it’s legit. They make sure to use only high quality ingredients and have substituted all the bad fats with healthy ingredients; they do curd dips instead of the usual mayo.

They’ve got the usual salads and sandwiches and if your meal is incomplete without some spice, the Chilli Tofu and the Chicken Hot Wings fly to your rescue.

2nd Floor, Good Earth City Center, Sector 50, Gurgaon

