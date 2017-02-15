So you both jumped on to the bandwagon of healthy and clean eating and now you have nowhere to head for date night? Yes, you do!
#LBBPicks: Four Date Spots For Fitness Freaks
Getafix
Mint blue walls, fairy lights and wooden furniture make Getafix an uber-cute date destination. Add to this their Lime Pie, filling smoothies, pizzas and grilled sandwiches and you’re all set.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Cafe Diva
Cafe Diva offers some healthy options, and with Chef Ritu Dalmia’s expertise behind it, it tastes pretty damn good. Try their gluten-free millet based pizza {you can go half and half to try more of the menu} and the Quinoa and Apricot salad along with a glass of wine, maybe.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Organic Express
Organic Express created its menu only after consulting nutritionists and dieticians. Choose from Indian and Continental meals, wraps, sandwiches, rice items, salads, pastas, dim sums, fruit yogurts, Indian sweets, and confectionery. They also have some tasty salads {like the Mango Surprise} and Indian curries.
They have a bunch of outlets across Delhi and Gurgaon.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
The Calorie Kitchen
This one’s situated inside a gym complex at Gurgaon’s Good Earth City Centre so you know it’s legit. They make sure to use only high quality ingredients and have substituted all the bad fats with healthy ingredients; they do curd dips instead of the usual mayo.
They’ve got the usual salads and sandwiches and if your meal is incomplete without some spice, the Chilli Tofu and the Chicken Hot Wings fly to your rescue.
- Price for two: ₹ 850
