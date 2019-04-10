The amount of Cheese they add to their dishes. The menu is quite compact but authentic. There will be a proper addition of Cheese. Their Deep Dips are a must have. A creamy sauce made of Spinach & Artichoke and baked with Cheddar & Parmesan, it can please even the ardent naysayers. Highly Recommended from my end. If you're a fan of caramel, then Uno Chicago Bar & Grill is the perfect place, as their Caramel Shake is coated thickly with bursting flavours. I am sure you cannot resist having just one glass.
All Things Cheesy Only At This Bar & Grill At Gardens Galleria Mall!
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Nearest Metro Station: NOIDA SEC 18
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The Pizza can be done with more Cheese and lesser toppings.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group
Also On Uno Chicago Bar & Grill
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Nearest Metro Station: NOIDA SEC 18
Comments (0)