All Things Cheesy Only At This Bar & Grill At Gardens Galleria Mall!

Bars

Uno Chicago Bar & Grill

Sector 38, Noida
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Gardens Galleria Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 104 & 105, Sector 38, Noida

What Makes It Awesome?

The amount of Cheese they add to their dishes. The menu is quite compact but authentic. There will be a proper addition of Cheese. Their Deep Dips are a must have. A creamy sauce made of Spinach & Artichoke and baked with Cheddar & Parmesan, it can please even the ardent naysayers. Highly Recommended from my end. If you're a fan of caramel, then Uno Chicago Bar & Grill is the perfect place, as their Caramel Shake is coated thickly with bursting flavours. I am sure you cannot resist having just one glass.

What Could Be Better?

The Pizza can be done with more Cheese and lesser toppings.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group

