All Things Cheesy Only At This Bar & Grill At Gardens Galleria Mall!

The amount of Cheese they add to their dishes. The menu is quite compact but authentic. There will be a proper addition of Cheese. Their Deep Dips are a must have. A creamy sauce made of Spinach & Artichoke and baked with Cheddar & Parmesan, it can please even the ardent naysayers. Highly Recommended from my end. If you're a fan of caramel, then Uno Chicago Bar & Grill is the perfect place, as their Caramel Shake is coated thickly with bursting flavours. I am sure you cannot resist having just one glass.