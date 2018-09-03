Looking to pretty up your balcony with pots and greens? Masjid Nursery has super-helpful staff, lots of budget options and even does home-delivery!
Head To Masjid Nursery For Budget Options & All The Green Advice You'd Need
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
If you’re a first-timer, like I was, fret not. The nursery is pretty huge, but all I did was walk up to the first person I saw and asked for budget options which wouldn’t need to be watered every day (busy schedules and all).
I was swayed by some very pretty colours and ended up buying a whole lot more than I anticipated. They're a reliable option for when you need some green guidance to make an informed decision about your plants. They even have a basic website, but we suggest you make a visit.
What Could Be Better
Avoid hoarding on flower pots from here since they’re more expensive than most places.
Pro-Tip
For pots, you can head to Hauz Rani instead and get the same stuff at less than half the price (provided, your bargaining skills are on point).
