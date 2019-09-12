A Cup Of Tea At Chai Story Will Make Your Day Special!

The rain outside and a cup of tea inside at Chai Story makes your day perfect. I don't have priorities of one flavour over others since every flavour is one of its kind and worth giving a try. Particularly about the NSP outlet, the charm here is different. Even after going through so many aromas, the perfect blend of tea from Chai Story can attract anyone towards it. It is a good place for creating some memories with your partners, friends and family. I tried -Classic Tea -Nutella Chocolate: 3/5 -Sparkling Cranberry: 3/5 -Nacho Bhel: my fav 5/5 And the last favourite part dessert. Waffle with Nutella & Dark Chocolate serve with vanilla ice cream. I visit this place twice a month to try the maximum of its menu. worth it 👍