Ladies, Go To Fit Studios In Dwarka For Fun Workouts

Gyms

Get Fit Fitness Studio

Dwarka, New Delhi
Road Number 224, Chandar Vihar, Palam Extension, Dwarka Sector 7, New Delhi

Get Fit Studio in Dwarka is a fitness studio exclusively for ladies. It offers Zumba, aerobics, functional training, Booiaka and other activities, taught by certified instructors.

Get Fit Now

The team behind Get Fit has opened multiple gyms before, but felt that this time they wanted a more holistic studio, without a bunch of weightlifters hogging the machines and forcing the women into the cardio section.

With that in mind, Get Fit meets a client, discusses which classes they should enrol in, and then monitors results every 15 days. They offer a different type of class every day, so each day of the week will get you a new workout for your hyper {but easily bored} personality.

The Get Fit team will even recommend a healthy, balanced diet so you ACTUALLY meet your #Goals.

The Path To Fitness

Get Fit offers patrons options in the form of Zumba, aerobics, kickboxing, Pilates, Booiaka and functional training. Regular visitors of Get Fit will tell you how the studio helps you enjoy your workout without the monotony setting in.

Timings: 6am – noon & 6pm – 8pm

Price: Depends on the classes you take

Follow them on Facebook here.

Road Number 224, Chandar Vihar, Palam Extension, Dwarka Sector 7, New Delhi

