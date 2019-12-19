Get Fit Studio in Dwarka is a fitness studio exclusively for ladies. It offers Zumba, aerobics, functional training, Booiaka and other activities, taught by certified instructors.
Ladies, Go To Fit Studios In Dwarka For Fun Workouts
- Monthly Charges: ₹ 4500
- Nearest Metro Station: DWARKA SEC 10
The team behind Get Fit has opened multiple gyms before, but felt that this time they wanted a more holistic studio, without a bunch of weightlifters hogging the machines and forcing the women into the cardio section.
With that in mind, Get Fit meets a client, discusses which classes they should enrol in, and then monitors results every 15 days. They offer a different type of class every day, so each day of the week will get you a new workout for your hyper {but easily bored} personality.
The Get Fit team will even recommend a healthy, balanced diet so you ACTUALLY meet your #Goals.
The Path To Fitness
Get Fit offers patrons options in the form of Zumba, aerobics, kickboxing, Pilates, Booiaka and functional training. Regular visitors of Get Fit will tell you how the studio helps you enjoy your workout without the monotony setting in.
Timings: 6am – noon & 6pm – 8pm
Price: Depends on the classes you take
