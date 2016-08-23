Fitness Fusion is one of Delhi’s first fully-equipped Pilates studios, offering clients one-on-one attention and individualised fitness programmes.
Fitness Fusion: Delhi's First Fully-Equipped Pilates Studio
Gyms
- Monthly Charges: ₹ 10000
- Nearest Metro Station: CHHATTARPUR
Shortcut
Pilates For All
A specialist Pilates studio, Fitness Fusion has a series of courses available, that include Mat and Reformer Pilates, Pilates for grooms and brides, post-natal-care Pilates, Pilates for kids, Pilates for senior citizens and Pilates for pain relief. Other services include Zumba, infrared sauna, power plate, and Tabata workouts.
Locked And Loaded
The studio prides itself on being the only fully equipped Pilates centre with equipment ranging from Reformers and Spine Correctors to Foam Rollers, trampolines, and a Bosu. Fitness Fusion even offers instructor training for individuals looking to get into the fields of health, wellness, and fitness.
Price: Find the full session fees here
