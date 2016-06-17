Fio’s new fresh summer menu is almost everything we want in Delhi and can’t have: Lots of fruits, florals and freshness. And we’re loving the Indian take on it.
Fio’s Day Menu Brings Melony Sangrias & A Fresh Mango Mousse
- Price for two: ₹ 4000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: NEHRU PLACE
Shortcut
Chow Down
Rigatoni, Burrata Melon Salad, Caramel Spiced Mango Mousse
Sip On
Melon Sangria, Fio LIIT {That stuff is strong}
Start With Salads
Days at Fio can be spent all too lazily, munching on their salads that are done just right. Plant yourself right against that wall full of books and get the Burrata Melon Salad and the Spiked Chicken Salad. The candied walnuts and the litchi bits in the latter juice up the salad nicely for you, and we’re thinking that the Chicken Jhaal Muri Chaat doesn’t hurt post.
Indian To The Root
If you’re going for the Italian, know that the Indian twists on some of the dishes are quite refreshing. The Paanch Phoran Aloo Open Samosa works quite well as a side, and it will remind any Bengali of Calcutta.
We also all dived into the luscious Bruschetta Tomato Confit. This is a winner for those who want something vegetarian.
Mainly Meals
The Rigatoni is great if you have an empty tummy, but we’ll recommend trying out some of their other pastas too. But what we’ve been trying to tell you since we started writing this, is that definitely stay for the desserts. The Tiramisu Jar is a classic rendition and the most moist thing we’ve tried in a while.
They have an all-new Caramel Spiced Mango Mousse with a sorbet that has won our hearts, several times over. Save some space, get the sweets.
- Price for two: ₹ 4000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: NEHRU PLACE
Comments (0)