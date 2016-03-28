Five Indie Labels that Love the Plus Sized Curvy Girl

Ex Elle-stylists Karuna Laungani and Gauri Verma of Jodi, love experimenting with prints colours, textiles, and cuts through their charming label Jodi. Not only is the tailoring flattering and comfortable, but Jodi is also not averse to showing love to plus sized chicas.

All their clothes go up to XL {with sizes going up to 18}. And if you still can’t find anything in your size, then you’re most welcome to write to the duo to get a dress or a top made with your measurements. We suggest checking out their Flintstone & Cornflower collection—we’re already lusting over their roomy tunics, shifts, shirts and kurtas.

Price: INR 2,899 upwards

Check out their website here to shop online.