There is hope yet in this cruel, cruel world, where any size beyond M is seen as a crime. Fortunately, a couple of independent design labels are making fashion inclusive for all, and catering to sizes that go beyond L. We bring you five labels that cater to the plus-sized category happily.
Five Indie Labels that Love the Plus Sized Curvy Girl
Jodi
Ex Elle-stylists Karuna Laungani and Gauri Verma of Jodi, love experimenting with prints colours, textiles, and cuts through their charming label Jodi. Not only is the tailoring flattering and comfortable, but Jodi is also not averse to showing love to plus sized chicas.
All their clothes go up to XL {with sizes going up to 18}. And if you still can’t find anything in your size, then you’re most welcome to write to the duo to get a dress or a top made with your measurements. We suggest checking out their Flintstone & Cornflower collection—we’re already lusting over their roomy tunics, shifts, shirts and kurtas.
Price: INR 2,899 upwards
Check out their website here to shop online.
Crow
Oversized Ajrakh tunics, geometric free-flowing shirt dresses, khaki and malkha cotton kurtas make up Surat-based label Crow’s wonderful collection. The fact that most dresses and kurtas are free size {they go up to XXXL} without compromising on cuts, is good news to big girls. Can’t get your size? Then designer Sheila S Khubchandani of Crow will make sure that she gets one tailored according to your measurements and specifications.
Crow even offers services such as adding sleeves, altering the length or getting a dress stitched out of a fabric you like. All you need to do is to WhatsApp her with your bust, waist and hip sizes.
Price: INR 3,999 upwards
Contact: WhatsApp her your requirements at +91 9099311110
Check out Crow’s website here and find them on Facebook here.
Bhane
Whether curvy or skinny, every girl does need her basics in place to put together an outfit. And who better than Bhane to come up with a selection of form flattering and forgiving T’s, vests, shirt and stretchy dresses, tunics, palazzo pants and more? The androgynous nature of the clothing makes sure that you’re as comfortable pairing your dress with denims as you might be with a salwar.
Free sizes, or sizes that go up to XL {sizes 18-20} will make you want to lap up their entire collection. Plus, the fact that Bhane works with real life models {like you and me} for their collection shoots, makes us like them even more.
Price: INR 700 upwards
BIAS
When you order anything from Delhi-based BIAS, they first call you to confirm your size and measurements, before going ahead with the order. We like.
BIAS does dresses, skirts, crop tops, shirts, trousers, tunics, kaftans and jackets, and also customises on request. Their androgynous look, anti-fit style, plus their inclusion of fabrics in ikat, Madras checks, and techniques such as tie & dye, makes this label winning. And the good news is that BIAS’s new collection {out soon}, will offer customisation on the entire range.
Price: INR 1,599 upwards
Check out their website here and find them on Facebook here.
Olio
The custom button on the size section of apparel on Olio’s website makes us very happy. This means that you can pick from any of their dresses, tops and bottoms, and get them made to size. Bespoke tailoring here we come! OLIO’s latest Sunny Side/Up collection features lots of airy silhouettes in the softest lightweight cotton linens, and in candy coloured pigments.
You can expect everything from crop tops, relaxed jumpsuits, softly tailored dresses, and crisp unisex shirts from this collection. And it can all be tailored to suit your measurements.
Price: Between INR 1,900 to INR 3,900
Check out their website here and follow them on Facebook here.
