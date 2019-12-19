Have You Heard? Fizzy Goblet Has Opened Its 1st Store In Delhi!

Just in time for the festive season, one of our favourite jutti brands, Fizzy Goblet, has finally opened a store in Delhi, at the DLF Promenade Mall.

Those of you who've shopped from this brand know that they do the coolest and the most comfortable embroidered juttis, funky sliders, and kolhapuris. Everyone from Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan to Kalki Koechlin and Dia Mirza have been spotted wearing Fizzy G's. And now, Delhiites can also drop by this brand's 1st store in the city, try on a pair (or two), and get ready to take on the festive season in style (oh, we're definitely eyeing their new festive collection with Tribe By Amrapali).

Just FYI, getting to the store is actually super easy. All you've got to do is: Walk straight from the main entrance, cross Zara, take a left, and you'll spot the Fizzy Goblet store's beautiful embroidered store front on the ground floor.

Go now, jutti calls.

Price: Slip-ons starting at INR 2,690.