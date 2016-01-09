Flameback Lodges: A Hidden Gem in Karnataka

At first, we weren’t sure what to think. The journey to Flameback took longer than anticipated {meaning: We took a wrong turn} and when we got there it was late evening. The first thing to greet us were three regal, playful German Shephards. Not a bad start.

The Lodges’ total room inventory is only three paddy villas, three luxury villas and two massive suites. The villas, secluded from the main building, were perfect for couples, so we let them have it. The main building housed a massive, hidden kitchen, a large open dining and lounge space that overlooked the fields of Flameback, and two big suites.