Comfortably ensconced on a massive coffee plantation, roughly halfway between Mangalore and Bangalore, lies Flameback Lodges, offering visitors private villas, cottages and the most serene of settings.
Flameback Lodges: A Hidden Gem in Karnataka
Shortcut
On the road again
Driving past hundreds of kilometres of lush, verdant flora and surprisingly colourful coffee plantations, we zipped down the open roads of Karnataka. Bangalore was our destination, after an amazingly relaxing weekend on the beaches of Kundapur. Someone suggested we stop halfway at Flameback Lodges.
Tucked away secret
At first, we weren’t sure what to think. The journey to Flameback took longer than anticipated {meaning: We took a wrong turn} and when we got there it was late evening. The first thing to greet us were three regal, playful German Shephards. Not a bad start.
The Lodges’ total room inventory is only three paddy villas, three luxury villas and two massive suites. The villas, secluded from the main building, were perfect for couples, so we let them have it. The main building housed a massive, hidden kitchen, a large open dining and lounge space that overlooked the fields of Flameback, and two big suites.
Refreshing pit stop
As the delicious food, and unlimited alcohol, was guzzled down our parched throats and into our empty, travel-weary stomachs, we noticed the lake in the distance. Two kayakers floated by serenely. Cut off comfortably from the outside world, Flameback offers patrons various avenues to unwind and relax.
You can take a trip to the Jacuzzi or spa {with an amazing Ayurvedic masseur}, then go for a dip in the pool and finally relax by the bonfire as you enjoy your dinner. Play with the dogs, go kayaking, or if you’re feeling particularly adventurous, check out one of the many local attractions, including spectacular waterfalls, a 1,000-year-old temple, the tallest peak in Karnataka, or a safari in the Kudremukh National Park or Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary {both are tiger reserves by the way.} Flameback will provide the SUVs or ATVs.
Oasis of awesome
While we were first unsure, Flameback proved us wrong, providing a much-needed break and pit stop on our Karnataka expedition. A lovely 300-acre plantation, with accommodating staff and the friendliest dogs you will ever meet {not to mention all the food and alcohol you can stomach}, the lodges are a little palace of peace off the beaten path.
Where: Flameback Lodges, Billur Post, Pattadur Village, Mudigere Taluk, Chikkamagalur District, Karnataka. Exact location here.
Timings: Open all year round
Price: INR 12,000 – INR 17,500 for the villas. Inclusive of breakfast, lunch, dinner and all beverages.
Contact: +91 9242714197, + 91 9448379748, +91 9241229489
Find out more here.
Comments (0)