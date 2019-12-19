Country Collections is the place to head to if you are looking for Indian handicrafts and furniture. Their collection is a cornucopia of anything 'Indian' from furniture to wooden artefacts, brassware to folk art from the various states of India, wall art, mirrors, figurines, and whatnot. Spread over the ground floor and basement, it is definitely a sight to behold and to see the huge range of products they have. So if you love decor, you should visit Country Collection as soon as possible.
This Furniture Store In HKV Has Wooden Artefacts, Mirrors, Figurines & More
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
I wish they'd let me take a few more pictures.
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Family and Bae
