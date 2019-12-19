This Furniture Store In HKV Has Wooden Artefacts, Mirrors, Figurines & More

Home Décor Stores

Country Collection

Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Country Collections is the place to head to if you are looking for Indian handicrafts and furniture. Their collection is a cornucopia of anything 'Indian' from furniture to wooden artefacts, brassware to folk art from the various states of India, wall art, mirrors, figurines, and whatnot. Spread over the ground floor and basement, it is definitely a sight to behold and to see the huge range of products they have. So if you love decor, you should visit Country Collection as soon as possible.

What Could Be Better?

I wish they'd let me take a few more pictures.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Family and Bae

