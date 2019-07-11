From ruling the international runways to being adorned by the likes of Alia and Sonam, floral prints are rocking all runways. Whether you prefer subtle hues with dainty floral detail or want something vibrant, you won’t be able to stop wearing these oh-so-pretty dresses this season.
More Flower To You: 10 Floral Print Dresses Under ₹1500
Mustard Yellow Printed Side Gathered A-Line Dress
Floral Scrunch Waist Black Dress
You can always bank on Zachi for offering you the trendiest dresses. This scrunch waist dress with beautiful frills not only feels good on you but makes a perfect pick for any date night. PS: This dress is super light-weight.
Balloon Sleeve Floral Midi Dress
How gorgeous is this number? We love this versatile piece from Urban Suburban with super cutesy balloon sleeves - perfect for Sunday brunch, movie dates and even work. Accessorise with a statement necklace and you are good to go!
Floral Brush A-Line Flare Dress
OMG you'll get so much wear out of this pretty pastel dress. The beautiful flare and comfy silhouette on this Bohemian Dreams dress make it a winner. Dress it up with a stunning pair of earrings for more effect.
Contrast Floral Print Ruffle Hem Dress
Is there anything better than such bright hues and LOTS of floral? This uber chic, ruffled hem dress by Twirl Studio will see you through all the brunch and drinks that come your way. Dress it up with metallic slides or down with a pair of cute sneakers.
Blush Floral Print Wrap Dress
Bring in summer with this stunning and flirty blush wrap dress. Pair this super flattering OOTD by Urban Suburban with a comfy pair of heels and statement hoops and get papped for IG instantly.
Floral Hand Block Print Gathered Dress
Twirl Studio always has the most perky dresses, and we are totally digging this one. If you like your floral prints dark and hand blocked, this fun piece with super aww-dorable sleeves are the way to go.
White Floral A-Line Frill Dress
This romantic dress from Babhru will make you fall in love with summer all over again and get you straight in the vacay mood. We love the bold red floral, flattering silhouette and cutesy frills. Pair it with fun mules and right sling for the perfect OOTD goals.
Floral Embroidered Shirt Dress
No floral dress gallery would be complete without a shirt dress. This stunning and super breezy shirt dress by Zachi is everything. Pair it with OTT earrings or keep it total casual, this beauty will never go wrong.
