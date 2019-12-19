Get Your Hands On Floral Wedding Jewellery From This Beautiful Instagram Store

Wedding is one such event where everything is supposed to be absolutely perfect and vibrant. Floral jewellery can be worn by the bride herself and her bridesmaids can flaunt it too. This floral jewellery from "Adirag Official" is made of artificial mogra and mulberry flowers. The earrings are for 950INR, ring for 200INR and the mang tikka is for 450INR. You can purchase it separately too. If you are planning to give out Mehendi favors, you could include a ring in every packet. The best things are all your bridesmaids. The best part about this brand is that they can customize the jewellery according to your wish. As in, If you want red instead of pink they’ll be willing to make the changes wholeheartedly. For a bride, the floral jewellery costing below 2000 INR is a steal deal. Hurry Up, Guys!