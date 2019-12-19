Send Flowers, Gifts & Cakes Across India With FlowerAura

img-gallery-featured
Florists

FlowerAura

Sector 47, Gurgaon
4.7

Element One, AG-16, Near Park Hospital, Sector 47, Gurgaon

image-map-default
View 3 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

If you're looking for flowers and cute decor pieces for gifting purposes, you should stop by FlowerAura. Their store in Element 1, Gurgaon, is really colourful and cute. They have both, real and artificial flowers (and creepers). You should definitely check out their collection of artificial creepers if you're planning to revamp your room (welcome the greens, and up your Feng Shui game). As for gifting, they have a pretty decent range of show pieces, decor items and cute soft toys (like the classic soft teddy). FlowerAura also keeps readymade cakes, but if you want customisations, you can let them know a few hours before. The best part is that they deliver fresh flowers, cakes, and gifts across India (pinging my soulmate, wherever they are in India, telepathically)! Also, the staff is really helpful and nice.

What Could Be Better?

If you're looking for a wide range of cakes to choose from, then you might be disappointed. Although FlowerAura offers multiple flavours, I won't say that their range is wide.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Other Outlets

FlowerAura

Sector 14, Gurgaon
4.3

M-14, Block B, Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurgaon

image-map-default

FlowerAura

Tagore Garden, New Delhi
4.4

C-218, 1st Floor, Near Grover Sweets, Tagore Garden, New Delhi

image-map-default

FlowerAura

Chitranjan Park, New Delhi

D-585, Ground Floor, Shop 1, Near Deshbandhu Collage, Chitranjan Park, New Delhi

image-map-default
Florists

FlowerAura

Sector 47, Gurgaon
4.7

Element One, AG-16, Near Park Hospital, Sector 47, Gurgaon

image-map-default
View 3 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

FlowerAura

Sector 14, Gurgaon
4.3

M-14, Block B, Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurgaon

image-map-default

FlowerAura

Tagore Garden, New Delhi
4.4

C-218, 1st Floor, Near Grover Sweets, Tagore Garden, New Delhi

image-map-default

FlowerAura

Chitranjan Park, New Delhi

D-585, Ground Floor, Shop 1, Near Deshbandhu Collage, Chitranjan Park, New Delhi

image-map-default