Send Flowers, Gifts & Cakes Across India With FlowerAura

If you're looking for flowers and cute decor pieces for gifting purposes, you should stop by FlowerAura. Their store in Element 1, Gurgaon, is really colourful and cute. They have both, real and artificial flowers (and creepers). You should definitely check out their collection of artificial creepers if you're planning to revamp your room (welcome the greens, and up your Feng Shui game). As for gifting, they have a pretty decent range of show pieces, decor items and cute soft toys (like the classic soft teddy). FlowerAura also keeps readymade cakes, but if you want customisations, you can let them know a few hours before. The best part is that they deliver fresh flowers, cakes, and gifts across India (pinging my soulmate, wherever they are in India, telepathically)! Also, the staff is really helpful and nice.