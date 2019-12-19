If you're looking for flowers and cute decor pieces for gifting purposes, you should stop by FlowerAura. Their store in Element 1, Gurgaon, is really colourful and cute. They have both, real and artificial flowers (and creepers). You should definitely check out their collection of artificial creepers if you're planning to revamp your room (welcome the greens, and up your Feng Shui game). As for gifting, they have a pretty decent range of show pieces, decor items and cute soft toys (like the classic soft teddy). FlowerAura also keeps readymade cakes, but if you want customisations, you can let them know a few hours before. The best part is that they deliver fresh flowers, cakes, and gifts across India (pinging my soulmate, wherever they are in India, telepathically)! Also, the staff is really helpful and nice.
Send Flowers, Gifts & Cakes Across India With FlowerAura
Florists
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
If you're looking for a wide range of cakes to choose from, then you might be disappointed. Although FlowerAura offers multiple flavours, I won't say that their range is wide.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Other Outlets
