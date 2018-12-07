This Flower Store Houses A Stunning Collection Of Artificial Flowers

I am not a proponent for artificial flowers or plants. I feel when you have the real thing, why go for the fake? But when I chanced upon this shop in an obscure corner of DT mall in Gurgaon, curiosity got the better of me, and I walked into this veritable jungle of flowers and foliage, some of which were so lifelike that I had to touch them to realise that they were not. They have roses which have velvet petals and a texture that's similar to the real ones. These by far were the best artificial roses I have ever seen. They have silicon and rubber plants, fabric, and paper ones too. Vertical gardens, artificial grass, huge palms, and other indoor plants. Oh, and they have quaint wooden bear and reindeer planters. They also customise and design outdoor spaces and help you with laying faux grass and vertical gardens. So if you are looking at some garden/plants option which looks as good as real but are easy to look after and maintain, then head straight to this shop. They have outlets in Lajpat Nagar, Karol Bagh, Gurgaon, and Noida.