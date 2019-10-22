Enjoy Good Food & Drinks Along With Live Music At Hudson Lane

Cantino: If you are looking for some good food and drinks with live music then this is your destination. Located amidst the busy Hudson lane this place gives you a different feel altogether. This place is usually full of the young crowd from nearby colleges. Even though they have limited space but they have utilized it pretty well through multiple floors. To top it all the food and drinks are cheap but the quality is top-notch. The live music makes it a perfect place for a date or catches up with some friends. So don't wait up and do visit this place for more!