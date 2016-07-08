HUDA City Centre, a metro station that all yellow-line regulars are well-acquainted with, is always bustling with a steady stream of commuters. As you might know, it already has a nifty library, but there’s a lot more to this metro station than meets the eye. Like their food court, which is full of places where you can grab something to eat on-the-go without having to leave the metro station complex.
What To Eat When In Transit At HUDA City Centre
Eggers Madhouse
Easily one of HUDA City Centre’s most-loved joints, Eggers Madhouse serves up a mean breakfast all day long. We keep going back for their pancakes, boiled eggs with a kick of spice and their famous Egg Chomu. Vegetarians, don’t worry, they have lots for you as well, like their Bun Maska Masala. Don’t forget to try their breakfast pack while you’re at it!
Pep Box
This nondescript outlet outside the food court is best for a quick takeaway order, but make sure you don’t walk past it. Unlike the other outlets at the station, this one offers no seating space, but the cheap and yummy delights offered make it worth a try. We loved their cold coffee and rolls {try the Chicken 65!}. Opt for a combo to save money and get a filling snack.
Contact: +91 7503038611
Price: INR 250 for two {approx.}
Timings: 8.30am – 9.30pm
Find them on Facebook here.
Starbucks
The Starbucks at HUDA City Centre spans two floors and is the best place for an impromptu meeting, if you want a place to work with free Wi-Fi. We recommend their Java Chip Frappuccino with a plate of their wild-mushroom sandwiches.
Crust Bistro
Satisfy your Italian cravings at this eatery without burning a hole in your pocket. You can try their salads, thin crust pizzas and pastas while you catch up on your mail at lunch hour. We hear that their Peri Peri Chicken Pasta is amazing. They run great deals as well, such as a one-plus-one on pizzas every Monday, and on pastas every Thursday.
Fruit Inbox
Health-conscious commuters can rest easy. Fruit Inbox offers smoothies, juices and sandwiches {the Fruit Inbox sandwich is highly-recommended} at reasonable prices. They have some classic options like Sweet Lime Juice, fusion juices as well as wellness juices {like the Refreshing Sip; a yummy blend of watermelon, pineapple and mint}. We’ve heard their cold coffee is great, too! Sticking to your diet was never this much fun.
Contact: +91 9899872207
Price: INR 300 for two {approx.}
Timings: 9am – 11pm
Follow them on Facebook here.
Dunkin Donuts
Dunkin’s Naughty Lucy burger, paired with a Dunkaccino, makes for an instant boost of energy. You can grab them on your way out or eat them in their slightly small outlet at HUDA City Centre. Don’t forget to take home a box of donuts; perfect for some midnight binge-watching.
