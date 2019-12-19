Food Decor Shop: Make Them Cakes Pretty

Food Decor Shop also stores a bunch of ‘Belgium Flavours’ which can make life just a little bit easier if you’re handling a big baking project. Choose from 36 flavours including Kacchi Kerry {raw mango}, Pan Masala, Strawberry, Cinnamon, Clove, Mint, Watermelon and Cola.

If you’re looking for pretty ways to package your pretty creations, they’ve recently launched an array of PVC cookie and cake boxes.

Take out those blenders and get whipping.

