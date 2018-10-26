Head To These Restaurants For A Food Fiesta In Jodhpur

Jodhpur doesn't just represent those magical blues, but it's also a foodie's paradise. Just spend a weekend here to try the wide variety of food being offered in all corners of the city. So here is what I tried: - Start with Mishrilal Hotel's Makhaniya Lassi where you'll get confused whether if you should drink this or eat the butter. It's delicious but heavy - Have your lunch at one of the cafes surrounded by stepwell or forts to get a feel. I went to Open House for lunch which was beautiful inside and out - Try one of the Rajasthani Thali to get a taste of Mewar's cultural richness. You can try this at any of the local restaurant (Bhawani Restaurant is good for Dal Bati, and we tried Gypsy for the entire thali) - Don't forget to try Rabri from Mishrilal Hotel. Can't handle too much sweetness? Try the half pack, and you'll crave for more - Eat your favourite snacks at Janta Sweet Home. I tried Mirchi Bada here and got that home as well - Last but not least, have dinner at one of the rooftop cafes to experience the beauty of Mehrangarh fort at night. You can visit The Curry's for great food and, of course, the best view