As Delhi residents, we have no dearth of good ol’ kebabs, curries and one too many types of rotis, but we could all use a switch up. For when you can’t physically leave the state to explore cuisine, let these home caterers allow you to via their authentic home catering services.
Home Caterers That Do Food From Every Indian State
Hyderabad: Iram By Omer Khusro
To say that they provide a wide range of absolutely delectable dishes would be an understatement. Opt for their shikampur kebabs to start off, and their dahi chops, or even the smoked dum ka keema.
Their dum biryanis are flavourful, and you can accompany it by a mirchi ka saalan, or perhaps a palak or a mango raita {one of their specialties}. All you have to do is provide your party size, and how many are vegetarian.
Price: Customisable according to menu options and the number of people they are catering to.
Kerala: Prima Kurien
With this catering service, you get all those flavours you know and love in a new avatar. Whether it’s the Khao Suey String Hoppers {that come topped with roasted coconut, curry sauce and more} or the Kerela-style fish fry in the form of nuggets, you’ll be left wanting more.
Define your party size, and the dishes you’d like to have catered. For a party as small as 15 people, you must allow at least 24 hours notice, while for bigger parties {like 50 people}, allow at least a week.
Price: INR 5,000 {for a portion that serves three-four people}, along with the taxi fare {for Gurgaon/Noida}; INR 3,000, along with the taxi fare {for Delhi}; additional INR 500 for a cook {for live appam counters}.
Rajasthan: Maharaj Ji
The best part about these caterers is that they’re very flexible. They do the traditional dishes like besan gatte ki sabzi and bajre ki roti, but they can also make dishes and recipes that you’d like them to make.
They provide only vegetarian dishes, so you won’t get any of the meat specialties out of them, but you will get sumptuous, well-made food. Your party size must be a minimum of 25 people; they’ll send staff and utensils for the duration of the event.
Price: Varies according to menu
Kashmir: Ahad Sons
For authentic Kashmiri food, look no further than Ahad Sons. Choose from a variety of Kashmiri Wazwan including Ghushtaba, Rista and even the Aloo Bukhara Korma.
They are willing to cater not just anywhere in the city, but anywhere in the world {provided you bear the costs, of course}. However they only cater to parties of 50 or above.
Price: Varies according to the menu selected
Parsi: Parsi Anjuman
Run by Mrs Bagli, the little-known Parsi Anjuman boasts of some of the most delicious Parsi food the city has to offer, and all within a reasonable budget. You can discuss the menu with the hostess herself; the star dishes include Mutton Dhansak, Chicken Salli Boti and Patra Ni Machchi.
Price: Varies according to the menu selected
Bengali: Bijoli Grill
You might have seen their outlets in Dilli Haat and Banga Bhawan, but Bijoli Grill is also a much-loved caterer for occasions which call for delectable Bengali cuisine.
From staple items like radhaballabi and chholar daal to a wide range of fish preparations, Bijoli Grill aims to bring the taste of authentic Kolkata-style food right to your doorstep.
- per head{minimum order of INR 35,000}: ₹ 800
