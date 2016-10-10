Home Caterers That Do Food From Every Indian State

To say that they provide a wide range of absolutely delectable dishes would be an understatement. Opt for their shikampur kebabs to start off, and their dahi chops, or even the smoked dum ka keema.

Their dum biryanis are flavourful, and you can accompany it by a mirchi ka saalan, or perhaps a palak or a mango raita {one of their specialties}. All you have to do is provide your party size, and how many are vegetarian.

Price: Customisable according to menu options and the number of people they are catering to.

