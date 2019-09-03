Spend Weekends Watching Matches Over Good Food & Drinks At Harry's

Harry bar and Cafe gave me a wonderful experience. The food, the ambience, the staff are worth giving a mention. For food, the words might be less since it can't be described in words. The taste, the flavours, the presentation, everything was upto the mark. Since my benchmarks for food are really high and it actually served me above my benchmarks. The staff was highly welcoming. They helped me a lot and they added enrichment to my experience therein. The ambience as I mentioned is great and the food is completely economical. Guys it's worth giving a try. I assure you that u will definitely have a soothing experience there.