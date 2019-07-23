Experience All The Desi Vibes And Indian Delights At This Restaurant In CP

Casual Dining

Desi Vibes

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Munishi Lal Building, 2nd Floor, N-95, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Desi Vibes serves delightful Indian dishes and wide range of varieties makes it very special. On arrival, they serve Glucon'd to every customer. Ambience was nice as they have nicely decorated every corner with Pind name and have handcrafted items all over the place. Talking about the food, they serve both veg or non-veg. I ordered vegetarian dishes that is garlic naan, dal makhani, paneer butter masala and biryani. Everything was up to mark even the taste and amazing quality. Do visit this place as its worth every penny!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids

