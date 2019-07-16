Love love love! Love the food, the vibe & ambience. The place had lovely music. The food was delicious and the service was great. From the choice of menu and great decor, Foxtrot has given a thought to what it wants to serve its customers. The menu is a mix of Indian, Mediterranean & continental flavours. A much-anticipated restaurant which is finally going to open at the Cyber Hub and it’s going to get everyone excited.
Food Paradise Found At The House Of Foxtrot!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Vodafone belvedere Rapid
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The place is perfect.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
