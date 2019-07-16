Food Paradise Found At The House Of Foxtrot!

Casual Dining

Foxtrot

DLF Phase - 2, Gurgaon
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

DLF CyberHub, Upper Ground Floor, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Love love love! Love the food, the vibe & ambience. The place had lovely music. The food was delicious and the service was great. From the choice of menu and great decor, Foxtrot has given a thought to what it wants to serve its customers. The menu is a mix of Indian, Mediterranean & continental flavours. A much-anticipated restaurant which is finally going to open at the Cyber Hub and it’s going to get everyone excited.

What Could Be Better?

The place is perfect.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

