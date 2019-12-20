With Quirky Decor & Yum Punjabi Food, This Cafe Cannot Be Missed!

Food Tickle: This place is cosy and amazing with beautiful decor with lush greenery inside. They serve delicious food and if you love Punjabi food then guys this is the best place to eat here. I visited this place and they start with a welcome drink like Watermelon cooler, Watermelon Mojito and Ginger imli, the taste was amazing and refreshing for me. Then we head to starters, they served Paneer peri peri with green chutney, Chicken wings with cheesy dip, Malai murgh tikka served with green chutney and cheese garlic bread. After that we had the main course that was super yummy, we had Butter chicken, Soya chaap masala, Dal makhani and mutton rogan josh which was served with bread like butter laccha parantha and garlic naan and salad. All the dishes were super yummy and delectable and we end with a dessert that is Guava Ice cream which was a twist of tangy and sweetness which was yummy and was new for me.