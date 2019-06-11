This Beautiful Place Offers Delicious Food To Satisfy Your Soul

Looking for a fancy dinner with the family or a place for date night, Rooh is the perfect option. Not only is the food appetizing but the interiors also leave you mesmerized. This pretty dining spot serving Indian food with a twist has white walls and cheerful blue doors and few private rooms overlooking the Qutub Minar providing you with a soul-satisfying dining experience. We started with the Cocktails, in fact, they are really worth a try here, with a basis in ayurvedic principles. The calorie-conscious could go for Vodka with Kale and Cucumber with a hint of raw mango and there are a number of equally delicious mocktails to choose from. Amongst all I recommend you to try their Kappi Martini and Pomegranate Tapache and Butter old Fashioned. For starters I recommend you to try the Yogurt Chaat- it's sweet and sour and topped with crispy potato and the Lamb Burrah is a must try. For the main course, The Saffron Polenta with Wild Mushroom, Cuts of Tandoori Chicken with red pepper makhani with Indian bread. For dessert, Thandai Panacotta and Ras Malai 2.0 are good options.