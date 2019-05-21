A Quick Coffee Date Is Now Sorted At This Quaint Little Place In Delhi

Quick Brown Fox Coffee Roaster is a quaint little place in Dhan Mill Compound. This bright place is ideally suitable for brunch or coffee dates. The place is airy, spacious with minimalist vibes. The wooden decor just adds a classy ambience overall. At QBF Coffee Roasters they brew their specialty coffee which is absolutely freshly brewed and with every sip one can clearly figure out the difference between regular and a well-crafted coffee. We ordered 2 cups of Cafe Mocha and it was in a perfect balance of chocolate and coffee. The service here is quick and polite. Definitely going to visit here soon for breakfast or brunch outing. P.S- QBF is also a great place to work (Well equipped with charging plugs for your laptops) And I can’t wait to visit here again.