Bring Out The Crazy & The Dramebaaz In You At This Cafe In GTB Nagar

img-gallery-featured
Bars

Dramebaaz

GTB Nagar, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

2624, 1st & 2nd Floor, Hudson Lane, GTB Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The interiors, lit ambience, live DJ, and the ceiling lights made me fall in love with this place. Coming to the food, they serve delicious food and some great drinks. We had their pan mojito and masakali. Loved their presentation and it tasted good too. Also, they have a special dessert menu from which we had a chocolate ball, it is a must-try here.

What Could Be Better?

The staff could be quicker and responsive.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae

Bars

Dramebaaz

GTB Nagar, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

2624, 1st & 2nd Floor, Hudson Lane, GTB Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default