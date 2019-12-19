The interiors, lit ambience, live DJ, and the ceiling lights made me fall in love with this place. Coming to the food, they serve delicious food and some great drinks. We had their pan mojito and masakali. Loved their presentation and it tasted good too. Also, they have a special dessert menu from which we had a chocolate ball, it is a must-try here.
Bring Out The Crazy & The Dramebaaz In You At This Cafe In GTB Nagar
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Nearest Metro Station: G.T.B. NAGAR
The staff could be quicker and responsive.
