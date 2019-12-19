Visit This Place In Gurgaon For Their Amazing Buffet

What a place!! Absolute barbecue is unbeatable in every aspect and this place deserves an 11 out of 10. We have never been to a place as perfect as this before and we were so satisfied by the buffet, ambiance, staff & their service that this place definitely deserves a second visit and obviously we are going to recommend it to any person looking for a great buffet. Starting with the staff - they were too good to be true and were taking care of the customers in a very beautiful manner. A special thanks to “Mr Amar” who made sure that we were satisfied with the food and the service. This guy sets an example of a perfect waiter. FOOD It was a unique spread with the wildest things one can think of and there were live counters which give customers a chance to cook their own food. Such a fancy idea deserves to be appreciated. STARTERS- we really liked their spicy prawns, fish, chicken leg piece, crunchy corn and The honey- lemon coated pineapple. From their live counters - Octopus & shark were the best items we tried. Rabbit, quail, squid etc were also available and it’s worth trying them all. Their white sauce pasta was also delicious in taste and so were their chatpate gol guppe. MAIN COURSE- As we were already full till our brims, we could only taste their noodles, egg curry & chicken biryani. They were delicious in taste. They have an amazing main course spread, so one should better not fill one’s tummy with starters only and should reserve some space for the delicious main course. DESSERTS- You name it and you have it!! From the chocolate pops to the gulab jamuns and from rasmalai to the fried ice creams, not just they had everything on the menu, every dessert was drool worthy too. You can fry your ice creams on your own and make your own ice cream rolls. We had butterscotch ice cream rolls which were nice. The jam cheesecake was soft and delicious. Their cute little rasmalai, rasgulla and gulab jamun were so tasty that we had 5-6 of them back to back. They had mishti dahi also and some more desserts which were equally good in taste. It was a beautiful experience and we would really like to thank absolute barbecues for coming up with such an amazing buffet. Ambiance-5/5 Food-5/5 Service -5/5 Staff-5/5