Broke For The Month? Drop By This Cute Little Bakery For Food At Minimal Cost

Bakeries

Bakington

Janakpuri, New Delhi
4.2
A-3/230, Opp. St. Francis School, Janakpuri, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

When you are broke and yet want to hang out at the end of the month, straightaway head to this little bakery Bakington near Janak Puri Food is just lovely. You can order quite a lot in minimal amount. Their coffee is amazing. One can also find a vast variety of biscuits, dry cakes, gift packs, snacks, chocolates (including the dark ones, my favourite) here. There is generally 8-10 minutes waiting period before you lay your hands on the delicacies. Overall, it's a nice little place to go with friends for an hour or so.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group

