Ditch The WiFi: Read Books & Make Art At This Hidden Gem In Gurgaon

For Old Times Sake (FOTS) is a recreational lounge and as the name suggests, they celebrate the not so tech-savvy days. If you're looking for a digital detox, you should definitely drop by. Their space is full of fun board games 90s kids grew up playing (paradise!). Remember the no-WiFi days? FOTS is a space that'll help you reconnect with the simpler times. With a cover charge of INR 200, you can sit for as long as you desire. You can work on your art, read books, play an instrument, or just sit and chat too! You can bring you own book (a bookworm's BYOB), choose from the racks, and even donate a few. FOTS also has a small menu which includes some chakhna, quick bites, tea, coffee and juice to munch on. They also hold workshops often (of doodling, glass painting and string art), movie screenings (like Andaz Apna Apna) and meet-ups (entry charge is exclusive of workshops).