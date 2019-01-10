For The Boho In You- Sarojini Nagar Goes Chic!

Street Stores

Shop 115

Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi

Sarojini Nagar Market, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi

  • Nearest Metro Station: Sarojini Nagar

What Makes It Awesome?

You have got yourself a mini boho flea-market for all year along. From clutches to bags, to jewellery to adorn that pretty neck of yours, they have got a huge variety. They also have a collection of Bohemian diaries and photo frames to match your room. Plus you don’t need to shy away from bargaining for these beauties.

Maybe a display area. It’s difficult to reach the bottom of the pile without getting distracted from the gorgeous loot around.

Under INR 500

