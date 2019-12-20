Drop By This Cute Little Kingdom For Their Killer Momos & Yum Chinese

Fast Food Restaurants

Kingdom Of Momos

West Patel Nagar, New Delhi
4.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 2, Balraj Khanna Marg, Block 1, West Patel Nagar, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Kingdom Of Momos: The varieties of momos available in Veg and Non-Veg. You have every single base covered her when it comes to Chinese food apart from Momos and it is damn delicious. You are not going to resist once you see them in front of you. So, what are you waiting for? Drop by this place asap!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

