Shop For Handcrafted Leather Shoes At This Store In Shahpur Jat

If leather shoes are your thing, you will fall in love with WareWood Shoes. Their legacy of handcrafted and hand-sewn shoes is inspired from the English tradition (so, you can expect leather and suede work). Other than their croc-leather moccasins, their collection of oxfords is beautiful. They work with quality leather and have a range of colours and fades to choose from. Not to forget, they also do customisation.

Their shoes are pretty unique and would look great for all genders. Their collection consists of lace-ups, moccasins and monk straps (which start from UK size 2) that are priced between INR 6,000 to INR 16,000.