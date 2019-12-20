OrderThis: Fortune Roll From Sushi Junction

The Fortune Roll is made up of fresh tuna and salmon, Tamagoyaki egg, prawn tempura, shitake mushroom, pickled carrot and cucumber.

It’s sushi like you’ve probably never seen before. The size of a kathi roll, it’s pretty large, with all the ingredients peeking out from one side, much like a fountain. Served with the customary soy sauce and wasabi, it’s a pretty tasty {and healthy} meal on its own. There’s lots of rice and it can get a bit heavy.