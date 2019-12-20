Sushi Junction has introduced the Fortune Roll as a means to celebrate Setsubun i.e. the end of winter and the beginning of spring. This is basically a long futomaki roll made up of seven {’cause it’s lucky} ingredients.
#OrderThis: Fortune Roll From Sushi Junction
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
That’s How They Roll
The Fortune Roll is made up of fresh tuna and salmon, Tamagoyaki egg, prawn tempura, shitake mushroom, pickled carrot and cucumber.
It’s sushi like you’ve probably never seen before. The size of a kathi roll, it’s pretty large, with all the ingredients peeking out from one side, much like a fountain. Served with the customary soy sauce and wasabi, it’s a pretty tasty {and healthy} meal on its own. There’s lots of rice and it can get a bit heavy.
What Else?
The Fortune Roll {also called Emohaki} is perhaps one of the most authentic Japanese rolls you’ll get in the city- make sure you have a taste for raw salmon and tuna before biting in. Else, you can always go for the more popular California Roll.
Personally, we loved eating this one with our hands and not struggling with chopsticks just this once.
Price: INR 745 for eight pieces
