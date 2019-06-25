This Is Going To Be Our Go-To Place In HKV❤️

Cafes

Kunzum Travel Cafe

Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
T-49, GF, Deer Park, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome

Hidden in the lanes of Hauz Khas Village, near YETI is this cutesy small cafe that has our heart ❤️ What attracted us the most was the travel vibe of this cafe. The caffeinated aroma of the place, the portraits and travel list wall made us fall in love. They host a lot of book events, poetry sessions and backpackers meeting. Their art section is what I loved the most. They give you the supplies and you can pour your heart out The best part? You can have a cup of coffee/tea with cookies and pay as you like (of course, we want you to be generous when you do that) In all, do pay Kunzum Travel Cafe a visit. You'll come back with a smile :)

What Could Be Better

Cold coffee and more cookies please? :(

How Much Did It Cost

Under ₹500

Best To Go With

Family, Big Group

