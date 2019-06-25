Hidden in the lanes of Hauz Khas Village, near YETI is this cutesy small cafe that has our heart ❤️ What attracted us the most was the travel vibe of this cafe. The caffeinated aroma of the place, the portraits and travel list wall made us fall in love. They host a lot of book events, poetry sessions and backpackers meeting. Their art section is what I loved the most. They give you the supplies and you can pour your heart out The best part? You can have a cup of coffee/tea with cookies and pay as you like (of course, we want you to be generous when you do that) In all, do pay Kunzum Travel Cafe a visit. You'll come back with a smile :)
This Is Going To Be Our Go-To Place In HKV❤️
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better
Cold coffee and more cookies please? :(
How Much Did It Cost
Under ₹500
Best To Go With
Family, Big Group
