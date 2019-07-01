Whether you are a work-on-the-go type person or someone who just can't stay away from their beloved smartphones, these cafes and restaurants are going to be a perfect choice for you because they offer free wifi and amazing food.
Eat, Chill & Work At These Cafes That Offer Free Wifi!
Rose Café
With extended working hours till 9pm, this is a good place to finish off pending work and enjoy a nice early dinner.
Price: INR 1,000 for two (approx.)
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Cafe Lota
If you’re looking for inspiration for your work, Café Lota is the place to turn to. Don’t forget to reward yourself with a Bhapa Doi Cheesecake when you’re done.
Price: INR 1,200 for two (approx.)
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Madison & Pike
Late breakfast anyone? Their menu has a range of preserves, flavoured butter, and breads to choose from. If you’re doing brunch with a side of organising bank documents, here’s where to head.
Price: INR 1,100 for two (approx.)
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Coast Cafe
Despite being in Hauz Khas village, there is a quietness that surrounds this place, making it the perfect spot to get work done. Their food is impeccable; if you like appams, this is the place to get them.
Price: INR 1,400 for two (approx.)
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Ivy and Bean
Small, cut-off, and sufficiently empty (on most days), it’s perfect for when you want to spend a day working. We recommend the breakfast.
Price: INR 1,200 for two (approx.)
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
The Brown Box
This is one of those hard-to find spots, but they have divine desserts, great for some sugary motivation. We recommend the Mars Bars Cheesecake.
Price: INR 1,000 for two (approx.)
- Price for two: ₹ 750
Social
Considering that this place provides a platform for all things work-related, it’s a good spot for a lunch meeting or perhaps even a video chat. It’s best to finish off all the work in the day because post 5pm, it's rush time!
Price: INR 1,300 for two (approx.)
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Sakley’s The Mountain Café, Gurgaon
Intimate, inviting, and reminiscent of a hill station, Sakley’s in Gurgaon is perfect for an out-of-office work day. In case you don't want to make a trip all the way to Gurgaon, you can even drop by their cafe in GK1 called Music & Mountains - The Hillside Cafe.
Price: INR 1,200 for two (approx.)
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Another Fine Day
With its quirky décor and fairly quiet ambience, this is a delightful place to get some work done. You might be distracted by people playing a board game or two, but finish fast enough and maybe you can join them!
Price: INR 800 for two (approx.)
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Kunzum
Wi-Fi, unlimited tea, and Coorgi coffee. It’s a travel café, so expect to work amongst a huge collection of books and beautiful travel photographs. It’s shut on Mondays, though.
Price: as per your discretion
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Starbucks
Their WiFi can sometimes be a little dodgy, but on most days, it's actually pretty good. Plus, there's nothing like working in a space that smells like good coffee all the time. We know it's not an offbeat option, but if you think about it, there's a reason why people pick Starbucks for work meetings and calls (because it really is good alternative).
Price: INR 700 for two (approx.)
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
It's a great working space where you can work with your furry friends by your side. Yes! You heard that right. This place offers wifi, amazing food, coffee, and is pet-friendly.
Price: INR 900 for two (approx.)
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Soho Bistro & Cafe
It is one of underrated gems of Saket that certainly needs more attention. The beautiful ambience should be enough of a motivational factor for you to finish making the presentation that you've been postponing for the next day.
Price: INR 1400 for two (approx.)
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Chaayos
One can never leave Chaayos unimpressed. They keep updating their menu regularly so you always have something new to try.
Price: INR 500 for two (approx.)
- Price for two: ₹ 750
Drool Fresh Bakehouse & Cafe
It's extremely accessible, located right below Dwarka sector 13 metro station. Their menu offers a wide range of options from pizza and burgers, to sandwiches, pasta and more.
Price: INR 1200 for two (approx.)
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Ama Cafe
They open at 7 in the morning so you can start your day on the right note here. You can eat a scrumptious breakfast while getting all the work done. Don't miss their fluffy and soft pancakes.
Price: INR 450 for two (approx.)
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Cha Bar, Kamla Nagar
The one situated in the Oxford Bookstore in CP makes for a great working space if you manage to get a table for yourself. With books on one side and amazing food and hot tea on the other, you are in for a wonderful treat.
However, if you don't want to take a chance, drop by their Kamla Nagar outlet instead. You'll easily find a spot there on most days.
Price: INR 500 for two (approx.)
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Cha Cha Cha
Another quaint little tea cafe, it allows you to work in peace while munching on the different varieties of sandwiches and pasta and sipping on the shakes, coffee and tea that they offer.
Price: INR 550 for two (approx.)
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Meraki Cafe & Bar
It has frequent live sports screenings and if you are the kind of person who can't work without music or watching TV, this is a perfect place to check out. You can also pamper yourself with drinks.
Price: INR 1400 for two (approx.)
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Cafe Soul garden
It is a beautiful garden cafe, so it's perfect for winter specifically. Sit there with your laptop and don't let the smell of freshly baked pizzas or the fairytale ambience distract you.
Price: INR 1300 for two (approx.)
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Greenr Cafe
This cafe does epic healthy meals and offers the perfect ambience to help you work. They've got outlets in Gurgaon, Chhatarpur and Vasant Vihar, so if you're ever in one of these areas, make sure you drop by for your work meetings.
Price: Starting at INR 1100 for two (approx)
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Cafe Dori
It's a bright, airy space that does great food (we love their Turkish Eggs), amazing coffee, and has Wifi too. They're also a pet-friendly cafe, so feel free to get your doggo along.
Price: Starting at INR 1100 for two (approx)
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Comments (0)