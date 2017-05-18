Tired Of Going To The Same Place? 12 Microbreweries In Gurgaon You Can Head To

Walking Street by Soi7 has five different kinds of home brews. Try the Silom Wheat, which is very close in flavour to the Hoegaarden, or Phi Phi Wheat if you like it light and citrusy. If bitter is your flavour of choice, go for their Morjim Dark or Jomtein Special.

The Ko Samui Red didn’t much appeal to us, but since beer is an acquired taste, do give it a shot to decide for yourself. Pair your mugs with a portion of dim sums or a clay pot, and you’re sorted for the evening.