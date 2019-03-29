F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme restaurant near Lajpat Nagar🥰🥰

It's a F.R.I E. N.D.S. themed restaurant! One of the best shows that if I watch it till day! Nostalgia kicked in by seeing pictures of Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Joey Monica and Phoebe. ~LASAGNA~ The dish was not only good to look at but also tasted amazing! . The lasagna I ordered was delicious, it was cheesy and meaty ♥️with a superb texture👌 . Price➡️ 280/- . ~BUTTER CHICKEN PIZZA~ When two extraordinary things meet up, they turn out to be something entirely new. One such new thing found was when pizza and butter chicken met, they formed the butter chicken pizza♥️ . This pizza did not exactly have butter chicken as its name suggested but had a slight hint of it! With a good amount of chicken in it, at this price this restaurant is a must visit! . Price➡️ 299/- . Location ➡️ How you brewing? Amar Colony, Delhi