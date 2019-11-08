With Amazing Cocktails & Yum Thali, Socials Is Definite Goals!

Nehru Place Social is one of the forever reliable places! Food- Beverages are creative and awesome. Iced Tea and Lime GOTI were amazing. They have thalis which are quite economical and filling. Varieties are Chinese Thali, Continental Thali, etc, Trust me, they are fabulous in taste. Service- Service was good. Quite quick! Ambience- Goes without saying for Social. They have an epic Ambience. Enter with posters on the basic wall, inside decor plus the hanging cubes for seating. It’s awesome! Social is always the best to go and just relax.