This Brand's Stationery & Decor Come With Prints Inspired By Monuments & Goan Streets

Froggmag

Okhla Phase - 2, New Delhi

C-66/2, 2nd Floor, Okhla Phase 2, New Delhi

FroggMag is a venture run by the wife-husband duo Shalinee and Krishna out of their workshop in Okhla Phase 2. They offer everything from notebooks, fridge magnets, and picture puzzles to scarves, decor, and the most stunning earrings. 

Coming to the question as to what makes them awesome? Our answer would have to be the beautiful Indian prints all their products carry and the sheer variety they offer.

If you go through their catalogue (oh yes, they're available online too!), you’ll notice that all of FroggMag’s products, be it their coasters (INR 350 for set of 2) or their notebooks (INR 150), come with prints you'd see inside/on Indian monuments or the streets. For instance, they've got magnetic bookmarks (INR 200) with detailing you'll only see at the Church of St. Francis of Assisi in Old Goa, and we personally love the notebook that carries the floral door motif from Hawa Mahal in Jaipur. They also have a super colourful pair of coasters that'll remind you of the vibrant Goan streets, and of course, will make you want to ensure that Goa trip with friends sees the light of day!

Other favourites? Their loop earrings (INR 1200) with delicate floral prints (check out the one with Karauli Palace prints), their wine glass covers that can turn a simple glass into a beautiful lamp (the printed lamp shade is foldable and only needs to be placed around a glass with a tealight; For INR 200), and wooden party platters.

What Could Be Better

Honestly, nothing. The product quality is great, it's all reasonably priced, and they have a presence both online and offline. Check them out already! 

Pro Tip

In case you don't want to make a trip all the way to Okhla (do let Shalinee or Krishna know before you plan to drop by their studio), know that FroggMag's products are also available at Mehra Brothers in Khan Market, Yellow Door on MG Road, Richi Rich in Aurobindo Place, and the Crafts Museum in Pragati Maidan (apart from also being available online).

Also, FroggMag's products make for the perfect gifts and souvenirs! 

