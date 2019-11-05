This Brand's Stationery & Decor Come With Prints Inspired By Monuments & Goan Streets

FroggMag is a venture run by the wife-husband duo Shalinee and Krishna out of their workshop in Okhla Phase 2. They offer everything from notebooks, fridge magnets, and picture puzzles to scarves, decor, and the most stunning earrings.

Coming to the question as to what makes them awesome? Our answer would have to be the beautiful Indian prints all their products carry and the sheer variety they offer.

If you go through their catalogue (oh yes, they're available online too!), you’ll notice that all of FroggMag’s products, be it their coasters (INR 350 for set of 2) or their notebooks (INR 150), come with prints you'd see inside/on Indian monuments or the streets. For instance, they've got magnetic bookmarks (INR 200) with detailing you'll only see at the Church of St. Francis of Assisi in Old Goa, and we personally love the notebook that carries the floral door motif from Hawa Mahal in Jaipur. They also have a super colourful pair of coasters that'll remind you of the vibrant Goan streets, and of course, will make you want to ensure that Goa trip with friends sees the light of day!

Other favourites? Their loop earrings (INR 1200) with delicate floral prints (check out the one with Karauli Palace prints), their wine glass covers that can turn a simple glass into a beautiful lamp (the printed lamp shade is foldable and only needs to be placed around a glass with a tealight; For INR 200), and wooden party platters.