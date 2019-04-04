From Harry Potter And Unicorns To Fairies & Princesses: Plan Your Lil One's Dream Birthday Party At This Play Zone

The folks at Peek A Boo will take care of everything from decorations and birthday cake to getting a magician and planning fun games that will keep your kids engaged at all times. All you have to do is give them a call or fill up a quick form on their website to plan a party. They even have great ideas about hosting fun and memorable birthday parties. Best part? Think themes that will instantly slip your kid into a dream world of their favourite fairies (or Harry Potter’s Hogwart) the minute they step in. They have awesome themes like sports, adventure, princess, art, dance, fun, movies, baking, superheroes, pirates, astronauts, ninjas & A LOT more.