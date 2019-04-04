From finding the perfect fondant cake to deciding entertaining games, planning your kids’ dream birthday party can become quite hectic. So, say hello to Peek A Boo - a play zone that will not only help you win the ‘Best Parent Award’ but also make sure that you don’t stress over planning your kid’s dream birthday.
From Harry Potter And Unicorns To Fairies & Princesses: Plan Your Lil One's Dream Birthday Party At This Play Zone
- Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
The folks at Peek A Boo will take care of everything from decorations and birthday cake to getting a magician and planning fun games that will keep your kids engaged at all times. All you have to do is give them a call or fill up a quick form on their website to plan a party. They even have great ideas about hosting fun and memorable birthday parties. Best part? Think themes that will instantly slip your kid into a dream world of their favourite fairies (or Harry Potter’s Hogwart) the minute they step in. They have awesome themes like sports, adventure, princess, art, dance, fun, movies, baking, superheroes, pirates, astronauts, ninjas & A LOT more.
Anything Else?
On your kid’s special day, let stress take some rest and live in the moment with them. AND, while you’re at it, click tonnes of selfies to create memories & cherish them later.
