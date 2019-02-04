There Is A Bit Of Everything Here From Street Food To Various Different Dishes

From interesting takes on street food to more polished interpretations of prevalent dishes, there is a bit of everything here which also ensures to be the best way to eat this cuisine aka family style. The refreshing interior features sleek interiors, industrial cabinetry and pops of green and orange upholstery designed by Noriyoshi Muramatsu Tokyo based renowned designer of Studio Glitt. We were welcomed with their special beetroot drink which was a stunner 😋. we were already mesmerized by its name ' The Devil's tongue' which was garnished with rose petals. We begin with the live chaat making session where we were served different chaats in a unique way. We enjoyed the gluten-free quinoa golgappe with fruit punch to be filled instead of the regular jaljeera water. Then our very own jalebi was given a twist and turned into a chaat. The next was the ‘Mattar ki Tikki’, which was delicious and exciting to eat for its assembly of ingredients, complementary texture, and bold, unique flavour. From the list of kebabs, I tried the North Indian-inspired Malai Chicken Tikka and this one was absolutely brilliant and charcoal treated, giving a whole new meaning to the word Malai. Our very own paneer tikka was something which was shaped into cylinders and stuffed with authentic spices, roasted in a tandoor till it turned crispy. Chilled machlleee was next. This dish is an Indian take on tartare featuring tuna mixed with red onions, tomatoes and tangy lemon. For the mains, we were served the special Dal makhani. Presented piping hot with the gentle elasticity of fresh bread, the Bakarkhani and Sheermal had our heart. The Paneer Kesare Pukhtan was worth a mention with a red pumpkin and tomato gravy. Unlike other Indian restaurants, the food here is light on cream and not as heavy. You might even find yourself with room for desserts like the Gulkand Kulfi a creamy dense ice cream that soothes and satisfies all at once or perhaps the kheer tasting platter including bottle gourd, jaggery and sagon. With a seating capacity of 250 covers divided into four sections, Kheer at The Roseate House is also the largest Indian restaurant in the capital.