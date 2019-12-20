Momos, Meals & Modern Feels At This Pocket-Friendly Cafe In Lajpat Nagar

QD's Lajpat Nagar situated in a famous market, the Central Market of Lajpat Nagar makes for a food wonder! It is situated on the first and second floors of a corner building and can house around 50-60 people at once. There are tables for two, four and so on. The look and feel is very vibrant and calming. The interiors are very modern with plants on the window and hanging from the ceiling- that's right! Pretty cool, isn't it? It is one restaurant where you will find many options to eat and drink and later to burp and slurp! You can enjoy the tunes played here if you're here alone, or even work with your team or get them to lunch. You can adore the decor and especially the open bar. What is a must-try here is the cappuccino as it will warm not just your belly but also your soul! If you are more of a milkshake kind of person then go for the monster shake and the Ferrero rocher shake! Thinking starters? This is the right place for it. The range of the menu is vast and the MOMOS, chilli potato, chilli chicken, garlic bread are items you should not miss. They have Italian, Chinese and Indian starters options. Mixed sauce pasta and white sauce pasta are equally good Italian options with wood quantity. If you're planning to go more Italian, try their pizzas as well, the taste is perfectly balanced and served hot and crispy. The Paneer tikka pizza is a must-try. If you're headed here for lunch or dinner, you can opt for the Indian mains, the thali is a very highly consumed dish here. They also serve veg and non-veg mains. Their very popular dish is the Navratri thali which is a best-seller during the festivals. To end your meal, Grandma's chocolate fudge is highly recommended! You will forget all your worries and every chocolate dessert you've ever tasted after trying this! So if you're looking for a complete experience after a tiring day of shopping or just to refresh yourself, visit this restaurant and you'll walk out satisfied and relaxed.