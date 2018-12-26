From Rajasthan, With Love: Check Out The Fabric & Leather Goodies At This Shop

Located at one end of the Ansal Majestic Tower in Vikaspuri, this shop stores all kinds of elegant goodies that are made in Rajasthan. If you’re looking for beautiful, hand-blocked fabrics, this is where you’ll find them all. All of these fabrics as well as the stream of readymade clothes, bedsheets, quilts, dohars and bed covers they have are made of organically-made, comfortable material (it felt perfectly soft, and the quality was fab). I could see myself cosying up in the quilted jackets, that were warm enough to keep my gets-cold-too-quickly self from shivering non-stop. They also had hand-painted handicrafts, small notebooks, a hoard of room decor and some gorgeous leather bags (I personally do not use leather, but for those who do, they were certainly a worthy grab).