From The Streets Of South East Asia, This Outlet In G-Town Offers Yum Delicacies!

Soy Soi has been on my list from quite some time and yesterday I visited this place which is in the Ardee Mall, Gurgaon. This is very near to the Huda City metro station. It is on the 3rd floor of the Ardee Mall. They have their outlet in Chennai and have expanded in Gurgaon with dishes similar to that in Chennai but with some variations to suit the palate of the people residing here. Interior: The entrance has a red and black contrast which can be seen from a distance. As you enter this place its a different place from the outside. The interiors were amazing. Loved the walls with dragonfly and the lights. They have an open kitchen and have a bar as well. What amazed me was the section for tiny toddlers with high chair dining table. Food: Coming to the main highlight which was food. We started with, * Burmere Samusa Thuk - this was spicy and different in taste. * Laotion Crispy Rice Salad- This was one of my favourite salads from now as it was crispy just like its name and so good. We ordered this dish twice as we couldn't resist ourselves from having more. * Edamame Truffle Dumpling- these were the cute little dumplings with water chestnut and topped with Japanese 7 spice mix. * Spicy Chicken Celery Dumpling - it was violet in colour which attracts you more and it was good in taste and texture. Veg sushis and even non-veg sushis were amazing. We also had Phad Thai spring rolls, Sate ayam madura, Jasmine prawns and Malay pepper ribs. These were too good and gave an insight into the authentic tastes of different dishes. The desserts brought smiles on our face and at one point of time, we were thinking of the ingredients and the other moment we were enjoying finishing all that we had on our plates. We tasted Pandan chocolate and kaya & Khao Niew Wahn. Definitely recommend this place to everyone who loves Asian food and those who would love to try it soon.