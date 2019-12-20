This Restaurant In Sainikpuri Serves Killer Comfort Food!

Fully fed up: If you are fed up of regular food and same tastes then you should really visit this place. My visit to this place was pending for a long time. Finally landed at this place for dinner. This place is located at high tension road Sainikpuri. Easy to find as it is on the main road. They are serving the best momos for sure. And trust me the sauce served with momos is a bomb. Such a perfect dip for amazing momos. Next, we tried mixed Chilli fried noodles, the portion size is surprisingly good. Serves two. A good amount of chicken, egg and prawns with the right amount of spices Tossed noodles. One shouldn't miss the pan-fried fish at this place. Fresh fish and the sauce mix too, it was mind-blowing. I don't want to write many words to make my post go unnoticed. I would really recommend that you should visit this place and you will really keep going back to this place. Very economical place. Bill for two was 620 including taking away of an extra portion of momos 😊