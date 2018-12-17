Fun Cardio FTW: The Bollywood Classes At This Dance Studio Will Leave You Sweating

This new studio is the work baby of Kamna and Utsav, who've had rigorous years of training and teaching dance previously, and started this venture less than two years ago. I'd highly recommend their Bollywood classes. (And no, it's not the easy, Bole-Chudiyan type that you'd see no point in joining a batch for). Their routines are super fun, and very high on energy. A walk-in class will set you back by INR 400. Apart from that, they also have a hip-hop and an Intensive class (that's more for serious dancers) regularly. If you're a larger group, you can request for a zumba batch too. The studio itself is bathed in soothing colours and has ample space (no accidental cases of slapping someone).