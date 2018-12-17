This new studio is the work baby of Kamna and Utsav, who've had rigorous years of training and teaching dance previously, and started this venture less than two years ago. I'd highly recommend their Bollywood classes. (And no, it's not the easy, Bole-Chudiyan type that you'd see no point in joining a batch for). Their routines are super fun, and very high on energy. A walk-in class will set you back by INR 400. Apart from that, they also have a hip-hop and an Intensive class (that's more for serious dancers) regularly. If you're a larger group, you can request for a zumba batch too. The studio itself is bathed in soothing colours and has ample space (no accidental cases of slapping someone).
Fun Cardio FTW: The Bollywood Classes At This Dance Studio Will Leave You Sweating
Music & Dance Academies
- Nearest Metro Station: MALVIYA NAGAR
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better
If you're a total noob to dancing, you might find their classes challenging at first, but counting in the much-needed dose of humourous and motivational words, experiencing their class is quite a rewarding experience. All images belong to Bookthatstudio.xyz
How Much Did It Cost
₹1000 - ₹3000
Music & Dance Academies
- Nearest Metro Station: MALVIYA NAGAR
Comments (0)