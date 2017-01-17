Add Some Fun And Games To Your Usual Drinking Session, At Agent Jack’s

The first thing the helpful staff at Agent Jack’s get you to do is download their easy and very user friendly app – and from then on, the bidding on booze begins. The app displays the market price of a peg of your favourite tipple {and cocktails and mixers}, along with the lowest price of the day, and the current price on offer.

You simply place your order on the app, and someone promptly comes to confirm it and in no time, you could be sipping on a steal! We spotted a Bacardi peg going for INR 60 and Tequila for INR 110 during our night-out, and with prices like that, we were happily going hic hic hurray!