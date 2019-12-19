Fundays is a fun-loving entertainment zone for kids. It included activities such as basketball, car and bike rides, Air Hockey and many more. The food was really good and the place had a really cool vibe for kids. The weekend should be spent well at fundays if the kid is done with his/her homework lol.
Funday For Kids!
Amusement Parks
- Nearest Metro Station: PASCHIM VIHAR (WEST)
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹5,00 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family and Kids
Amusement Parks
- Nearest Metro Station: PASCHIM VIHAR (WEST)
Comments (0)