Funday For Kids!

Amusement Parks

Fundays

Paschim Vihar, New Delhi
4.5

J-6, Upper Ground floor, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Fundays is a fun-loving entertainment zone for kids. It included activities such as basketball, car and bike rides, Air Hockey and many more. The food was really good and the place had a really cool vibe for kids. The weekend should be spent well at fundays if the kid is done with his/her homework lol.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹5,00 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family and Kids

