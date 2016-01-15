Need some accessories to complement an uber-cool personality? {Or maybe to compensate for the lack of one? We kid, of course.} Pataaka’s got you sorted with its collection of swanky shades, trendy jewellery, and other such accessories.
Funky Bow Ties, Vintage Sunglasses, and Cool Accessories by Pataaka
Shortcut
Oh bow!
We were pleasantly surprised by the cool inventory of products Pataaka had in store. Their bow ties managed to catch our fancy right away, with owls, fish, pandas and other cool things printed on them—these can give a plain and boring outfit a funky upgrade for sure.
They have some really interesting brooches and cufflinks too. Some of our favourites? The Inverted Quotes Brooch and the Pacman cufflinks!
Shady business
We’re always on the lookout for nice shades to add to our collection, and Pataaka doesn’t disappoint in that department either. If you’ve especially got an eye for vintage-style sunglasses {see what we did there?}, there’s no way you’d leave the site empty handed. From cat-eye to round to square, they have quite a bit going on.
J is for jewellery
From cute sun-sign necklaces to porcupine rings to hashtag earrings, Pataaka sure knows how to step up the cool game. If you want something on the prettier side, they have some nice chandelier earrings and tribal neckpieces too.
Amidst all this coolness, the one thing that couldn’t quite match up was the website interface; a little more tweaking and fixing, and they should be sorted.
Where: Shop online here.
Contact: 011 45647256
Price: Starting at INR 200 for a ring
Follow Pataaka on Facebook here.
Comments (0)